UrduPoint.com

Six People Killed In Fire At Residential Building In Minsk - Investigative Committee

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Six People Killed in Fire at Residential Building in Minsk - Investigative Committee

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Six people, including a child, died on Saturday as a result of a fire in a residential building in the Belarusian capital, the country's Investigative Committee said.

"According to the investigation, today at about 3.30 a. m. (00:30 GMT) there was a fire on the second floor of a residential building on the Shevchenko boulevard. As a result of the incident, six people died, including a child," the committee's press service said in a statement, adding that employees of the Belarusian Ministry of Emergency Situations evacuated more than 20 people from the building.

Three people, including a child, who were injured during the fire are in intensive care in serious condition, the press service of the Belarusian Health Ministry said.

"The condition of everyone is serious, the child is connected to a ventilator. Doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize their condition," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

The causes and circumstances of the incident are being established.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Died From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

13 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

13 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

13 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.