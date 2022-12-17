Six People Killed in Fire at Residential Building in Minsk - Investigative Committee

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Six people, including a child, died on Saturday as a result of a fire in a residential building in the Belarusian capital, the country's Investigative Committee said.

"According to the investigation, today at about 3.30 a. m. (00:30 GMT) there was a fire on the second floor of a residential building on the Shevchenko boulevard. As a result of the incident, six people died, including a child," the committee's press service said in a statement, adding that employees of the Belarusian Ministry of Emergency Situations evacuated more than 20 people from the building.

Three people, including a child, who were injured during the fire are in intensive care in serious condition, the press service of the Belarusian Health Ministry said.

"The condition of everyone is serious, the child is connected to a ventilator. Doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize their condition," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

The causes and circumstances of the incident are being established.