Six People Killed, Over 50 Others Injured in Gaza Strip Fire - Health Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Six people were killed and more than 50 others were injured on Thursday in a major fire at a bread factory in the Gaza Strip, the health ministry's spokesman, Ashraf al-Qidra, told Sputnik.

"Six people were killed and more than 50 others were injured as a result of the large fire at a bread factory [located] in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip," al-Qidra said.

According to the health ministry, three of the six deceased people were women. The fire is currently being localized.

Gaza's Interior Ministry spokesman, Iyad al-Bozum, said that the civil defense services and the local police department had managed to take control of the fire, which "led to serious destruction."

Al-Bozum added that most of the victims were evacuated from the scene, and emergency services are continuing to work at the site to prevent any further damage.