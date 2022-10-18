(@FahadShabbir)

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Six people are missing following a fire at an apartment building in Russia's Yeysk, the department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Krasnodar Territory said on Monday.

The fire erupted after a military plane crashed in Yeysk during a training flight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"According to preliminary information, 25 people were injured, of which 4 people died, communication is lost with 6 people," the department said.