Six People Missing In Alaska Following Landslides - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 04:35 PM

Six People Missing in Alaska Following Landslides - Reports

Alaska's authorities have been engaged in a search for six people, who were reported missing following heavy rains and landslides in Haines, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Alaska's authorities have been engaged in a search for six people, who were reported missing following heavy rains and landslides in Haines, media reported on Thursday.

According to the CNN broadcaster, several houses were destroyed and dozens of people were evacuated from the landslide area.

The US Coast Guard, the Alaska National Guard and Alaska State Troopers are assisting in the search and rescue operation.

The government of the Haines borough warned that rain was expected to continue adding that the potential for additional debris flow and landslides was high over the next 24 hours.

More Stories From World

