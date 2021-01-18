Six People Rescued After Avalanche at Ski Resort in Southern Russia - Rescue Operation

(@FahadShabbir)

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Six people were rescued after the avalanche hit a ski resort in the south of Russia on Monday, but one person is still missing, a participant in the rescue operation told Sputnik.

The emergency services said earlier in the day that up to 12 people could be under snow.

"Six people are alive, they were dug out, we are looking for one," the rescuer said.