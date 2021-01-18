UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six People Rescued After Avalanche At Ski Resort In Southern Russia - Rescue Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Six People Rescued After Avalanche at Ski Resort in Southern Russia - Rescue Operation

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Six people were rescued after the avalanche hit a ski resort in the south of Russia on Monday, but one person is still missing, a participant in the rescue operation told Sputnik.

The emergency services said earlier in the day that up to 12 people could be under snow.

"Six people are alive, they were dug out, we are looking for one," the rescuer said.

Related Topics

Snow Russia

Recent Stories

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

27 minutes ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

31 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

32 minutes ago

Saboor Aly complains about ‘Gora’ culture in s ..

41 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan team

1 hour ago

For the promotion of cultural activities and to cr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.