UrduPoint.com

Six People Shot Dead In String Of Shootings In Tate County Mississippi - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Six People Shot Dead in String of Shootings in Tate County Mississippi - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) At least six people have been reported dead on Friday in a string of shootings in Tate County, Mississippi with the suspect in custody, local broadcaster WLBT reported, citing County Sheriff Brad Lance.

All shooting incidents took place within the Arkabutla community with the first man being shot and killed around 11 a.m.

  outside a store, the report said.

A woman was also killed inside a home on Bend Road and four more bodies, two inside a home and two outside on Arkabutla Dam Road, near the suspect's home, according to the report.

The suspect was apprehended by the police when he was spotted inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road, the report said.

The suspect has not been yet identified, but will be charged soon, the report added.

Related Topics

Dead Police Road Vehicle Dam Man Bend Women

Recent Stories

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

41 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Ene ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Energy &amp; Infrastructure&#039; ..

2 hours ago
 Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Ch ..

Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in France

2 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Pre ..

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewi ..

3 hours ago
 First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.