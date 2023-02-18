Six People Shot Dead in String of Shootings in Tate County Mississippi - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) At least six people have been reported dead on Friday in a string of shootings in Tate County, Mississippi with the suspect in custody, local broadcaster WLBT reported, citing County Sheriff Brad Lance.

All shooting incidents took place within the Arkabutla community with the first man being shot and killed around 11 a.m.

outside a store, the report said.

A woman was also killed inside a home on Bend Road and four more bodies, two inside a home and two outside on Arkabutla Dam Road, near the suspect's home, according to the report.

The suspect was apprehended by the police when he was spotted inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road, the report said.

The suspect has not been yet identified, but will be charged soon, the report added.