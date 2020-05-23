Six People Supposedly Taken Hostage in Bank in Central Moscow - Emergency Services

Six people are believed to be held hostage by a criminal in a bank in the center of Moscow, and law enforcement officers have significantly expanded the cordon area around the bank building, a representative of the city's emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Six people are believed to be held hostage by a criminal in a bank in the center of Moscow, and law enforcement officers have significantly expanded the cordon area around the bank building, a representative of the city's emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.

"There are presumably six hostages in the bank ," the representative said.

Earlier in the day, emergency services said that the law enforcement officers were conducting negotiations with the suggested hostage taker in the bank at Zemlyanoy Val St., 41, in central Moscow.