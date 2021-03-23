UrduPoint.com
Six People Sustain Injuries In Private Helicopter Crash In Japan's Nagano - Reports

Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) A private helicopter crashed in the Japanese prefecture of Nagano on Tuesday morning, leaving six people injured, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The chopper carrying six people flew from Tokyo to Nagano and crashed into a paddy field.

The pilot received a head injury, the other five people who were on board also sustained injuries. They were all taken to a hospital with no threat to life.

According to the media outlet, the incident did not cause damage to buildings and people in the area of helicopter crash.

The Japanese Transport Ministry has dispatched three officers to the site for investigation.

