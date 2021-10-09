UrduPoint.com

Six People With Russian Passports Detained In Turkey For Alleged Espionage - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 03:13 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Turkish police have detained six people with Russian passports who allegedly plotted an attack on foreigners and tried to obtain classified data, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing law enforcement sources.

Those detained were under surveillance immediately after they entered Turkey, the broadcaster said.

The police have seized weapons, documents on electronic devices and Russian passports while searching them.

It is yet to be established whether these passports are real or fake.

