Six People Wounded In Clashes With Israeli Army In Ramallah - Palestinian Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Six People Wounded in Clashes With Israeli Army in Ramallah - Palestinian Health Ministry

GAZA CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Six people were wounded in clashes with the Israeli army in the Palestinian city of Ramallah, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Six people were wounded this night by Israeli army fire in the city of Ramallah," the ministry said.

It said all those wounded were taken to a hospital.

The ministry said many people were affected by tear gas, which was used by Israeli soldiers during the raid in Ramallah.

The WAFA news agency reported that after an all-night raid on Ramallah and confrontations with youths, Israeli soldiers demolished this morning the apartment of Palestinian prisoner islam Froukh, which provoked violent clashes between Palestinians and the Israel Defense Forces.

