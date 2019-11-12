UrduPoint.com
Six Philippine Soldiers Killed In Clashes With Leftist Rebels - Reports

Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Six Philippine soldiers were killed and 20 more were injured in clashes with communist rebels in Eastern Samar, media reported on Tuesday, citing a police statement.

The clash took place on Monday between three platoons of the Philippine army and 50 fighters from the New People's Army (NPA) outside Borongan City, according to CNN Philippines.

At least one rebel was killed and six explosions went off in the clash that reportedly lasted about 30 minutes.

The NPA is the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines and has been waging a guerrilla war against the government for nearly four decades. Similar to the Colombian FARC, they are based throughout hilly, inaccessible regions of the nation and subsist on taxation of local farmers.

Peace talks with the government of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte fell through in 2017 as both sides accused each other of violating ceasefires.

