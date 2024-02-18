Six Police Hurt In Riots Between Eritreans In The Hague
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) At least six police officers were injured and 13 suspects arrested after rival groups of Eritreans fought running battles in The Hague in the early hours of Sunday, torching police cars and hurling rocks.
Special police units fired tear gas at the rioters, who police said were pro- and anti-Eritrean government groups attending a meeting in The Hague.
"During the riots, stones, fireworks, and other items were thrown at police officers and the fire brigade. Several rioters had weapons to hit people with," police said.
The rioters set two police cars and a tour bus ablaze.
During the disturbances, two officers sustained injuries to their hands and another to her teeth. A fourth was hit by a police car in the chaos.
Police in a later statement said another agent became unwell because of the tear gas, while a sixth officer was wounded in the knee.
"Out of nowhere, our colleagues were confronted with very intense and serious violence," said police commander Marielle van Vulpen.
Police made 13 arrests and have called for witnesses and video footage, as they investigate the riots.
The suspects were men between 19 and 36 years old, a statement said.
"The violence used against police officers and equipment is appalling and unacceptable," said the city's mayor Jan van Zanen.
Anti-immigration far-right leader Geert Wilders posted social media images of the riots with a caption in capital letters: "Arrest and Deport".
He then wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "The Netherlands has had it up to here with this."
"Why is half the world allowed to come here to tear down our country, fight amongst themselves, throw stones at the police and set their cars on fire?"
"I want to become the prime minister who finally brings some order to this," added Wilders, who won elections in November but is struggling to form a coalition government.
Some 25,000 Eritreans are living in the Netherlands, according to official government figures.
Pro- and anti-government groups have previously clashed, including last year when several people were stabbed ahead of an event to celebrate Eritrean independence from Ethiopia.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators set 207-run target for Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
More Stories From World
-
Fire at Spain retirement home kills two women11 minutes ago
-
Fire at Spain retirement home kills two women31 minutes ago
-
Jaiswal, Jadeja help India crush England to lead Test series 2-131 minutes ago
-
China to establish quick-response mechanism for legislation41 minutes ago
-
Madinah Municipality unveils bus and taxi digital roof Ad initiative41 minutes ago
-
50 cruise ships to call at Sri Lankan ports from February to April51 minutes ago
-
Chinese C919 attends Singapore Airshow rehearsal51 minutes ago
-
UNSC expected to vote on Gaza ceasefire Tuesday, as US again threatens veto3 hours ago
-
Chinese railways record 99.46 mln passenger trips during Spring Festival holiday3 hours ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands Region3 hours ago
-
UNSC expected to vote on Gaza ceasefire Tuesday, as US again threatens veto3 hours ago
-
Saudi relief plane arrives in poland to deliver Aid to Ukrainian People3 hours ago