Six Police Killed In Border Battle Between Rival Indian States

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 12:03 AM

Six police killed in border battle between rival Indian states

The chief minister from the northeastern Indian state of Assam on Monday accused police from a rival state of killing six of his security forces in a rare internal border clash

Guwahati, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The chief minister from the northeastern Indian state of Assam on Monday accused police from a rival state of killing six of his security forces in a rare internal border clash.

The leaders of Assam and neighbouring Mizoram, which have been wrangling about their border for decades, blamed each other for the deadly violence.

Tensions have been building between the two states since last month when officials in Mizoram alleged that Assam police had taken over a border post.

Monday's clash took place near the town of Vairengte.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Twitter that six Assam police had "sacrificed their lives while defending constitutional boundary of our state".

His Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga did not confirm the deaths but said in a statement that shots were fired after a 200-strong police force from Assam "forcibly crossed" a duty post.

