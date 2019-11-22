UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Presidents To Attend 75th Anniversary Of Liberation Of Auschwitz Camp In January 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 10:39 PM

Six Presidents to Attend 75th Anniversary of Liberation of Auschwitz Camp in January 2020

Several dozen delegations, including six presidents, will join the commemoration events of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration Auschwitz camp in Poland on January 27, 2020, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Several dozen delegations, including six presidents, will join the commemoration events of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration Auschwitz camp in Poland on January 27, 2020, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum said on Friday.

"We are expecting in total several dozen delegations as well as the representatives of international institutions. Many of them will be represented at the highest level, including some that we can already confirm officially. Talks with subsequent embassies are in progress; in some cases, we are waiting for official declarations, so we will be completing the list of confirmations on an ongoing basis," Bartosz Bartyzel, the spokesman of the museum, said.

Finland's Sauli Niinisto, Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Israel's Reuven Rivlin, Malta's George William Vella, Poland's Andrzej Duda and Switzerland's Ueli Maurer are due to attend the event. Additionally, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Estonian Minister of Population Riina Solman confirmed their attendance.

Furthermore, Spanish, Dutch and Swedish Royals will be present.

"This anniversary, this memory, this symbol of the liberation of Auschwitz, shows one of the essential foundations of the post-war life in Europe and the world. That is why I am not surprised that so many decision-makers understand perfectly well that it is difficult to be anywhere else on this particular day. It is clear that on the 75th anniversary, we all want to stand together with Auschwitz Survivors live among us," Piotr M. A. Cywinski, the museum's director, said.

In mid-October, Auschwitz-Birkenau representatives invited the Russian delegation to the 75th anniversary of the liberation. Russia is yet to confirm the participation in the event.

In early September, Poland hosted events marking the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II. Poland did not invite a Russian delegation to the event but did invite its NATO and EU allies, including countries of the Eastern Partnership.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister World Israel Russia Europe Germany George Poland Switzerland Malta January September 2020 World War Event All

Recent Stories

Two jailed in France for murder, torture of three ..

31 seconds ago

RIUJ condemns arbitrary job termination of four BB ..

34 seconds ago

Finland to Look Into 500 Asylum Decisions After Eu ..

36 seconds ago

Brexit Party Leader Says EU's Refugee Policy Led t ..

7 minutes ago

Corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif to remain in ..

7 minutes ago

Minister directs agriculture department to cope lo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.