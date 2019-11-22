Six Presidents to Attend 75th Anniversary of Liberation of Auschwitz Camp in January 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Several dozen delegations, including six presidents, will join the commemoration events of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration Auschwitz camp in Poland on January 27, 2020, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Several dozen delegations, including six presidents, will join the commemoration events of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration Auschwitz camp in Poland on January 27, 2020 , the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum said on Friday.

"We are expecting in total several dozen delegations as well as the representatives of international institutions. Many of them will be represented at the highest level, including some that we can already confirm officially. Talks with subsequent embassies are in progress; in some cases, we are waiting for official declarations, so we will be completing the list of confirmations on an ongoing basis," Bartosz Bartyzel, the spokesman of the museum, said.

Finland's Sauli Niinisto, Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Israel's Reuven Rivlin, Malta's George William Vella, Poland's Andrzej Duda and Switzerland's Ueli Maurer are due to attend the event. Additionally, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Estonian Minister of Population Riina Solman confirmed their attendance.

Furthermore, Spanish, Dutch and Swedish Royals will be present.

"This anniversary, this memory, this symbol of the liberation of Auschwitz, shows one of the essential foundations of the post-war life in Europe and the world. That is why I am not surprised that so many decision-makers understand perfectly well that it is difficult to be anywhere else on this particular day. It is clear that on the 75th anniversary, we all want to stand together with Auschwitz Survivors live among us," Piotr M. A. Cywinski, the museum's director, said.

In mid-October, Auschwitz-Birkenau representatives invited the Russian delegation to the 75th anniversary of the liberation. Russia is yet to confirm the participation in the event.

In early September, Poland hosted events marking the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II. Poland did not invite a Russian delegation to the event but did invite its NATO and EU allies, including countries of the Eastern Partnership.