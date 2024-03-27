Six presumed dead after ship destroys major US bridge

Baltimore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Authorities on Tuesday suspended their search for six people missing after a packed cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse and blocking one of the busiest US commercial harbors.

"Based on the length of time that we've gone in this search, the extensive search efforts that we put into it, the water temperature... at this point we do not believe that we're going to find any of these individuals still alive," US Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath told a press conference as night fell.

All six people were members of a nighttime construction crew who were repairing potholes on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when disaster struck not long after midnight.

"We're going away from the search and rescue portion to a recovery operation," said Roland Butler, Maryland's secretary of state police.

He said the temperatures and currents were making it difficult for divers to continue working underwater, but that boats would continue patrolling overnight.

Video footage showed the packed container ship slamming into one of the bridge's supports, causing the 1977-built steel structure to collapse like a deck of cards.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said earlier that quick thinking by authorities once the ship issued a mayday call allowed them to stop vehicles from driving onto the bridge.

"These people are heroes. They saved lives last night," he told a press conference.

The FBI and other agencies stressed that there was no known connection to terrorism.

"The preliminary investigation points to an accident," Moore said.

Paul Wiedefeld, the Maryland transportation chief, said the crew working on the bridge was "basically repairing potholes, just so you understand that had nothing to do with a structural issue at all."

President Joe Biden called the collapse a "terrible accident," and pledged to get the port reopened and the bridge rebuilt.

Governor Moore, a rising star in the Democratic party, told CNN that the focus was now to make sure victims' families "can find closure."

Two of the missing workers were from Guatemala, the country's foreign ministry said, while local news outlet The Baltimore Banner reported that Mexican, Salvadoran and Honduran nationals were also among the victims.