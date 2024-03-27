Open Menu

Six Presumed Dead After Ship Destroys Major US Bridge

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Six presumed dead after ship destroys major US bridge

Baltimore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Authorities on Tuesday suspended their search for six people missing after a packed cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse and blocking one of the busiest US commercial harbors.

"Based on the length of time that we've gone in this search, the extensive search efforts that we put into it, the water temperature... at this point we do not believe that we're going to find any of these individuals still alive," US Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath told a press conference as night fell.

All six people were members of a nighttime construction crew who were repairing potholes on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when disaster struck not long after midnight.

"We're going away from the search and rescue portion to a recovery operation," said Roland Butler, Maryland's secretary of state police.

He said the temperatures and currents were making it difficult for divers to continue working underwater, but that boats would continue patrolling overnight.

Video footage showed the packed container ship slamming into one of the bridge's supports, causing the 1977-built steel structure to collapse like a deck of cards.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said earlier that quick thinking by authorities once the ship issued a mayday call allowed them to stop vehicles from driving onto the bridge.

"These people are heroes. They saved lives last night," he told a press conference.

The FBI and other agencies stressed that there was no known connection to terrorism.

"The preliminary investigation points to an accident," Moore said.

Paul Wiedefeld, the Maryland transportation chief, said the crew working on the bridge was "basically repairing potholes, just so you understand that had nothing to do with a structural issue at all."

President Joe Biden called the collapse a "terrible accident," and pledged to get the port reopened and the bridge rebuilt.

Governor Moore, a rising star in the Democratic party, told CNN that the focus was now to make sure victims' families "can find closure."

Two of the missing workers were from Guatemala, the country's foreign ministry said, while local news outlet The Baltimore Banner reported that Mexican, Salvadoran and Honduran nationals were also among the victims.

Related Topics

Accident Police Governor Water Vehicles Guatemala Shannon Baltimore FBI All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

1 hour ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

10 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

10 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

10 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

10 hours ago
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

10 hours ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

10 hours ago
 Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into ..

Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon

10 hours ago
 Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per ..

Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives

11 hours ago
 Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

11 hours ago
 Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hosp ..

Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital

11 hours ago

More Stories From World