Six Presumed Dead After Ship Destroys Major US Bridge
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Baltimore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Authorities on Tuesday suspended their search for six people missing after a packed cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse and blocking one of the busiest US commercial harbors.
"Based on the length of time that we've gone in this search, the extensive search efforts that we put into it, the water temperature... at this point we do not believe that we're going to find any of these individuals still alive," US Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath told a press conference as night fell.
All six people were members of a nighttime construction crew who were repairing potholes on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when disaster struck not long after midnight.
"We're going away from the search and rescue portion to a recovery operation," said Roland Butler, Maryland's secretary of state police.
He said the temperatures and currents were making it difficult for divers to continue working underwater, but that boats would continue patrolling overnight.
Video footage showed the packed container ship slamming into one of the bridge's supports, causing the 1977-built steel structure to collapse like a deck of cards.
Maryland Governor Wes Moore said earlier that quick thinking by authorities once the ship issued a mayday call allowed them to stop vehicles from driving onto the bridge.
"These people are heroes. They saved lives last night," he told a press conference.
The FBI and other agencies stressed that there was no known connection to terrorism.
"The preliminary investigation points to an accident," Moore said.
Paul Wiedefeld, the Maryland transportation chief, said the crew working on the bridge was "basically repairing potholes, just so you understand that had nothing to do with a structural issue at all."
President Joe Biden called the collapse a "terrible accident," and pledged to get the port reopened and the bridge rebuilt.
Governor Moore, a rising star in the Democratic party, told CNN that the focus was now to make sure victims' families "can find closure."
Two of the missing workers were from Guatemala, the country's foreign ministry said, while local news outlet The Baltimore Banner reported that Mexican, Salvadoran and Honduran nationals were also among the victims.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon
Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives
Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal
Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital
More Stories From World
-
Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon1 minute ago
-
Canadian farmers 'not satisfied' with EU trade deal1 minute ago
-
Two deaths, 100 hospitalisations in Japan supplement scare1 minute ago
-
Fuellkrug strikes late to send Germany past Netherlands1 minute ago
-
Azarenka battles into Miami semis, Rybakina beats Sakkari41 minutes ago
-
Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping2 hours ago
-
Medvedev and Sinner through in Miami, Ruud out2 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 play-off results8 hours ago
-
Napoli 'stunned' after Acerbi racist probe dropped due to lack of evidence9 hours ago
-
Biden calls Baltimore bridge collapse 'terrible accident'9 hours ago
-
Clashes in Brussels as states agree EU farm policy review9 hours ago
-
Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon10 hours ago