Six Remain Missing After After Boat Carrying 24 Sank in China

Rescuers have discovered one body and six passengers remain missing as 17 others had been saved from a boat that sank in western China's Yunnan province on Thursday, local authorities said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Rescuers have discovered one body and six passengers remain missing as 17 others had been saved from a boat that sank in western China's Yunnan province on Thursday, local authorities said in a statement on Friday.

"After verification by the public security department, there were 24 people on the boat. As of now, one person has died and six people remain missing," the local government in Yunnan province said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

According to the statement, the boat sank in the early morning of Thursday and 17 passengers had been rescued shortly after the accident took place.

Earlier statements from local authorities said the boat was operated by Myanmar while all the passengers who were rescued were Chinese nationals.

An unnamed local official who took part in the rescue efforts said such boats were a typical way for local Chinese residents to cross the border illegally into Myanmar or Thailand, The Southern Weekend, a Chinese publication, reported on Thursday.