Six Rockets Fired From Gaza Toward Israel, Five Intercepted - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Five out of six rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel have been intercepted, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Following the initial report, 6 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israeli territory. 5 rockets were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, 1 rocket fell in an open area," the IDF said on Twitter.

Earlier, the IDF reported that sirens were sounding in southern Israel.