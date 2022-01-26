Six Russians, Including 4 Minors, Detained While Trying to Illegally Enter Germany

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) A family of six Russians, including four minors, were detained in Germany while trying to illegally enter the country, the German police said on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday morning, the Federal police detected illegal transportation of a family of Russians on federal highway 15. At about 4:30 a.m., emergency services checked two cars coming from Poland. In addition to the 24-year-old and 26-year-old drivers, a total of six citizens of Russia were in both cars. It was a family with four children aged from one to nine years old," the report says.

The Russians, according to police, presented "only expired Polish residence permits." The drivers who were detained turned out to be citizens of Ukraine, they returned to Poland and were banned from entering Germany.

"Officials opened an investigation against the 40-year-old father and 29-year-old mother of the children on suspicion of unauthorized entry. After completing the processing and receiving the asylum application, the emergency services transferred the family of six to the Primary reception center (of migrants) in Brandenburg," the statement says.