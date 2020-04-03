Six Russians Sent Back From Spain to Mexico After Moscow Suspended Evacuation Flights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Spain has sent six Russian citizens, who were flying from Mexico to Russia via Madrid, back to the Central American country due to the termination of rescue air traffic with Russia, Russian Consul General in Mexico Andrei Troyanovsky told Sputnik on Friday.

Russia is suspending special flights that bring citizens back home amid the pandemic beginning on Saturday.

"The Russians are currently flying back to Mexico. As part of our competency, we will provide comprehensive support and assistance and meet them at the airport. They will arrive at approximately 6 pm [12 am GMT on Saturday]," Troyanovsky said.

The deported citizens initially planned to fly back to Russia on March 31, however, the flight was rescheduled and then canceled altogether.

On March 27, Russia suspended regular and charter air travel with other countries in light of the coronavirus pandemic, with only a few exceptions, including flights for evacuating Russian citizens, and humanitarian flights. On March 31, the country reduced the number of evacuation flights, and imposed restrictions on the number of arriving passengers.