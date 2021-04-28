UrduPoint.com
Six Russians Suspected Of Being Involved In Explosions At Arms Depots In Bulgaria- Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Six Russians Suspected of Being Involved in Explosions at Arms Depots in Bulgaria- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Six Russian citizens are suspected of being involved in explosions at factories and arms depots in Bulgaria, and three of them are charged with the attempted murder of Bulgarian businessman Emilian Gebrev, the Bulgarian National Television broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

According to the broadcaster, the Bulgarian authorities have recorded a number of cases of explosions at warehouses and production facilities of factories for the disposal of explosives, the production of weapons and ammunition. The chief prosecutor's office believes that there were similarities in four such cases.

Some warehouses, where blasts have occurred, allegedly contained weapons for Georgia and Ukraine.

