Muhammad Irfan 7 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 07:50 AM

Six Servicemen Killed, 10 Injured During Militant Attack in Western Chad - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Six Chadian servicemen have been killed and ten more have sustained injuries in an attack by Boko Haram (a part of the Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia), national media reported, citing military sources.

According to the Alwihda Info news portal, the clashes between militants and the Chadian soldiers occurred on Monday afternoon in the vicinity of Lake Chad.

For years, the Boko Haram militant group has been leading violent warfare with terror attacks, seeking to establish Sharia law in neighboring Nigeria and other African countries. In 2015, the group pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia). The governments of Cameroon, Chad, Nigeria and Niger are trying to eliminate the group.

