Six Servicemen Killed In Car Bomb Blast In Northern Afghanistan - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 01:32 PM
Six servicemen were killed on Thursday after a car filled with explosives detonated near a military base in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province, media reported, citing the Afghan Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Six servicemen were killed on Thursday after a car filled with explosives detonated near a military base in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province, media reported, citing the Afghan Defense Ministry.
According to the ministry, as cited by the 1TV broadcaster, the explosion took place at around 4:30 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT). Three other servicemen received injuries.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.