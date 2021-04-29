Three consecutive explosions rocked an air force base in Myanmar's central Magway Region, leaving six servicemen killed, local Delta News Agency reported on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Three consecutive explosions rocked an air force base in Myanmar's central Magway Region, leaving six servicemen killed, local Delta News Agency reported on Thursday.

According to the news agency, local residents heard the first explosion at around 3 a.m. local time (20:30 GMT), two explosions followed later. Delta News Agency reported, citing residents of a local village, that six servicemen of Myanmar's air force were killed.

All entrances to and exits from Magway Region were blocked by the police and the military following the incident.

The police are checking documents of car drivers and motorcyclist. If one refuses to stop for undergoing a check, the military opens fire.

Two monks were wounded after accidentally passing a document inspection checkpoint without stopping, this happened close to the Dhamma Vihara Buddhist monastery.

Three improvised explosive devices are believed to have exploded at the air force base.