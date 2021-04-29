UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Servicemen Killed In Explosions At Air Force Base In Myanmar's Center - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 12:34 PM

Six Servicemen Killed in Explosions at Air Force Base in Myanmar's Center - Reports

Three consecutive explosions rocked an air force base in Myanmar's central Magway Region, leaving six servicemen killed, local Delta News Agency reported on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Three consecutive explosions rocked an air force base in Myanmar's central Magway Region, leaving six servicemen killed, local Delta News Agency reported on Thursday.

According to the news agency, local residents heard the first explosion at around 3 a.m. local time (20:30 GMT), two explosions followed later. Delta News Agency reported, citing residents of a local village, that six servicemen of Myanmar's air force were killed.

All entrances to and exits from Magway Region were blocked by the police and the military following the incident.

The police are checking documents of car drivers and motorcyclist. If one refuses to stop for undergoing a check, the military opens fire.

Two monks were wounded after accidentally passing a document inspection checkpoint without stopping, this happened close to the Dhamma Vihara Buddhist monastery.

Three improvised explosive devices are believed to have exploded at the air force base.

Related Topics

Fire Police Car Magway Myanmar From

Recent Stories

PTI to win back NA-249 seat: PTI leaders

2 seconds ago

European stocks climb at open on earnings, US outl ..

4 seconds ago

Ambassador Moin briefs leading Chinese enterprises ..

1 minute ago

Govt not intended to pass students without examina ..

1 minute ago

Sri Lanka bat first in second Test against Banglad ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 151 more lives in Pakistan during ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.