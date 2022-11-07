UrduPoint.com

Six Ships Leave Ukrainian Ports After Russia's Return To Grain Deal - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Six vessels carrying grain have left Ukrainian ports following Russia's return to the Black Sea grain initiative, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

On October 29, Russia suspended its participation in the UN-mediated grain deal after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was returning to the deal after receiving written guarantees from Ukraine on refraining from using the grain corridor for military purposes, following mediation by Turkey and the UN. Kiev denied providing any additional guarantees.

"After the resumption of the grain initiative, six ships left the Ukrainian ports. Thus, the number of ships that have left the ports stands at 426, and the amount of transported grain has exceeded 9.7 million tonnes," Hulusi Akar said as quoted by his press service on Monday.

