WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) At least six people are dead as the result of a string of shootings in Tate County, Mississippi with the suspect in custody facing murder charges, local law enforcement said in a statement.

"Earlier today there was a series of shootings at three different locations in Arkabutla, resulting in the deaths of six people," the Tate County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Friday. "Richard Dale Crum, 52, of Arkabulta was arrested this afternoon and charged with First Degree Murder in connection with this case."

Additional charges, the release added, will be filed in the coming days. Authorities are early in the investigation and can only provide a limited amount of information, according to the release.

Earlier, local broadcaster WLBT reported that the first man was shot and killed around 11:00 a.m. local time outside a store Arkabulta.

A woman was also killed inside a home on Bend Road and four more bodies - two inside a home and two outside - were found on Arkabutla Dam Road, near the suspect's home, according to the report.

The suspect was apprehended by the police when he was spotted inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road, the report said.

CNN reported, citing Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance, that one of the victim's was the suspect's wife.