Six Soldiers From Group Searching for New Zealand Pilot Killed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Six soldiers died and 30 others went missing during an operation to rescue a New Zealand pilot in the Indonesian province of Papua, The Guardian reports.

On February 8, militants from the West Papua Liberation Army (TPNPB), a separatist organization fighting for the independence of West Papua from Indonesia, shot down a plane belonging to Indonesia's Susi Air airline and took the pilot hostage, demanding that the Indonesian government stop using force against the rebels.

The Guardian said on Monday that at least six Indonesian soldiers, part of a group searching for pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens, died and around 30 others went missing on Saturday. At the same time, a military spokesperson confirmed only one dead.

Indonesian forces launched an offensive against the TPNPB command responsible for the capture of Mehrtens in March, triggering a retaliatory attack from the group, with both sides confirming casualties.

Following the attack, the TPNPB issued a statement accusing the forces of going against the New Zealand government's request for no violence.

In February, media reported that Indonesia had been preparing an operation against separatists, but would launch it only if talks on the release of the hostage failed.

The ethnic rebels of West Papua and the Indonesian authorities have been in a state of armed conflict for more than 60 years. The rebels demand the separation of West Papua from Indonesia and the establishment of a federation with Papua New Guinea.

In the spring of 2022, Indonesia designated the separatist militant movements of the indigenous population of Papua terrorist organizations, in connection with the multiple terrorist attacks carried out in the provinces of Papua and West Papua.