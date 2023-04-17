UrduPoint.com

Six Soldiers From Group Searching For New Zealand Pilot Killed - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Six Soldiers From Group Searching for New Zealand Pilot Killed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Six soldiers died and 30 others went missing during an operation to rescue a New Zealand pilot in the Indonesian province of Papua, The Guardian reports.

On February 8, militants from the West Papua Liberation Army (TPNPB), a separatist organization fighting for the independence of West Papua from Indonesia, shot down a plane belonging to Indonesia's Susi Air airline and took the pilot hostage, demanding that the Indonesian government stop using force against the rebels.

The Guardian said on Monday that at least six Indonesian soldiers, part of a group searching for pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens, died and around 30 others went missing on Saturday. At the same time, a military spokesperson confirmed only one dead.

Indonesian forces launched an offensive against the TPNPB command responsible for the capture of Mehrtens in March, triggering a retaliatory attack from the group, with both sides confirming casualties.

Following the attack, the TPNPB issued a statement accusing the forces of going against the New Zealand government's request for no violence.

In February, media reported that Indonesia had been preparing an operation against separatists, but would launch it only if talks on the release of the hostage failed.

The ethnic rebels of West Papua and the Indonesian authorities have been in a state of armed conflict for more than 60 years. The rebels demand the separation of West Papua from Indonesia and the establishment of a federation with Papua New Guinea.

In the spring of 2022, Indonesia designated the separatist militant movements of the indigenous population of Papua terrorist organizations, in connection with the multiple terrorist attacks carried out in the provinces of Papua and West Papua.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Militants Army Died Same Independence Indonesia Papua New Guinea February March Media From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastro ..

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastrophic&#039; moment, calls for i ..

7 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US T ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US Treasury, senior officials from ..

8 hours ago
 SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future ..

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future in sport

9 hours ago
 Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted f ..

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

10 hours ago
 Climate Ambassadors host the first batch of UAE’ ..

Climate Ambassadors host the first batch of UAE’s university students

10 hours ago
 $17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab coun ..

$17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab countries in 2022: UAE Internation ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.