Six Soldiers Killed, 13 Others Injured In Car Bomb Explosion In Syria's Tell Abyad -Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:33 PM

Six Soldiers Killed, 13 Others Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Syria's Tell Abyad -Source

Six officers were killed and 13 others were injured in a car bomb explosion in front of the military headquarters in Syria's Tell Abyad border town, a source in the Free Syrian army told Sputnik on Thursday

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Six officers were killed and 13 others were injured in a car bomb explosion in front of the military headquarters in Syria's Tell Abyad border town, a source in the Free Syrian army told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Six people were killed, including two Turkish officers and four members of the Free Syrian Army, in a car bomb blast in front of the military headquaters in the Suluk area," the source said.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in October in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish and IS (terrorist group, banned in Russia) fighters. Turkey-backed FSA fighters are also operating in the area. Fighting subsided shortly after the operation's start when Turkey and Russia signed on October 22 a memorandum, setting conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone outside the area of the operation and envisioning joint patrols.

