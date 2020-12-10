UrduPoint.com
Six Soldiers Killed In Armed Attack On Military Convoy In Central Somalia - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) At least six servicemen have been killed and three others were injured in an armed attack on a convoy in the Galgadud province in central Somalia, the Garowe Online news portal reported on Wednesday, citing officials.

According to the media outlet, the army convoy was on its way to the Balanbale area for training.

"A unit of the Somali military in the province of Galgadud fell into an ambush on Wednesday perpetrated by a group of terrorists, killing 6 and wounding 3," an army officer said, as quoted by the news portal.

No militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s resulted in decades-long violence. The situation has been further complicated by Al-Shabaab (affiliated with al-Qaeda terrorist group, banned in Russia) militants, who are staging attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law.

