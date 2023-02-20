Six Soldiers Killed in Fire in Trench Shelter in Kursk Region - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Six soldiers died a trench shelter in the Kursk region due to a gross violation of safety requirements for the handling of combustible materials, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

"On February 20, as a result of a gross violation by servicemen of a unit of the Western Military District stationed in the Kursk region of safety requirements when handling combustible materials, a flammable liquid ignited in a trench shelter.

As a result of the fire, which quickly engulfed the dugout, six servicemen died," the ministry said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing, the ministry added.