UrduPoint.com

Six Soldiers Killed In Fire In Trench Shelter In Kursk Region - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Six Soldiers Killed in Fire in Trench Shelter in Kursk Region - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Six soldiers died a trench shelter in the Kursk region due to a gross violation of safety requirements for the handling of combustible materials, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

"On February 20, as a result of a gross violation by servicemen of a unit of the Western Military District stationed in the Kursk region of safety requirements when handling combustible materials, a flammable liquid ignited in a trench shelter.

As a result of the fire, which quickly engulfed the dugout, six servicemen died," the ministry said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Died Kursk February

Recent Stories

80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at ..

80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at Gulfood2023

27 minutes ago
 Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before ..

Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before LHC

43 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation exten ..

Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation extended by British Acting HC

1 hour ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricul ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricultural Innovation announces win ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

3 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.