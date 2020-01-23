UrduPoint.com
Six Soldiers Killed In Overnight Attack In Central Mali - Military

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:10 PM

Six Soldiers Killed in Overnight Attack in Central Mali - Military

Unidentified armed men have attacked servicemen in central Mali, killing six of them and injuring several others, the national military said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Unidentified armed men have attacked servicemen in central Mali, killing six of them and injuring several others, the national military said on Thursday.

The attack took place at about 22:00 GMT on Wednesday in the village of Diougani, in volatile Mopti region, where the servicemen were conducting counterterrorism activities.

"The Malian armed forces express regret over the preliminary data about the deaths of six [soldiers] and those injured in this attack," the armed forces said.

Mali, a landlocked country in West Africa, has been fighting Islamist insurgency since 2012, with the region of Mopti being a frontier in the struggle against militant groups.

