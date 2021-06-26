UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Soldiers Killed, One Injured As Result Of Attacks On Malian Military Posts - Army

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 08:30 AM

Six Soldiers Killed, One Injured as Result of Attacks on Malian Military Posts - Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Several military posts of the Malian Armed Forces  in the village of Boni have been simultaneously attacked by militants, with six soldiers killed and one more injured, the military said.

On Friday, in a separate incident, an explosives-laden car had struck a forward operating base near the village of Ichagara in the northern Gao region, leaving at least 13 peacekeepers injured, most of them are German soldiers.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.

Related Topics

Injured Militants German Car Mali Gao

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

9 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- collated

8 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- 1st update

8 hours ago

Harris Meets With Migrant Children During Border V ..

8 hours ago

Kylian Mbappe's younger brother joins PSG

8 hours ago

Biden to Continue Lead US Contrary to Rumors of Tr ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.