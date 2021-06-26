Six Soldiers Killed, One Injured as Result of Attacks on Malian Military Posts - Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Several military posts of the Malian Armed Forces in the village of Boni have been simultaneously attacked by militants, with six soldiers killed and one more injured, the military said.

On Friday, in a separate incident, an explosives-laden car had struck a forward operating base near the village of Ichagara in the northern Gao region, leaving at least 13 peacekeepers injured, most of them are German soldiers.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.