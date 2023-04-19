UrduPoint.com

Six Spanish Leopard Tanks Awaiting Delivery To Ukraine At Santander Port - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Six Spanish Leopard Tanks Awaiting Delivery to Ukraine at Santander Port - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Six Spain-made Leopard tanks are already at the port of Santander in the north of the country and will be shipped to Ukraine this week, the Europa Press news agency reported on Wednesday, citing military sources.

The tanks will first arrive in Poland, from where they will be redirected to Ukraine, the sources said.

Madrid is preparing four more tanks for transfer to Kiev, which could happen within the next few weeks, the news agency added.

Earlier this month, the Spanish Defense Ministry said Madrid would transfer six Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks to Ukraine in late April.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Santander Madrid Kiev Poland April From Weapon

Recent Stories

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Com ..

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Comprehensive Guide to vivo's Com ..

1 hour ago
 Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

7 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

13 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.