Six Spanish Leopard Tanks Awaiting Delivery to Ukraine at Santander Port - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Six Spain-made Leopard tanks are already at the port of Santander in the north of the country and will be shipped to Ukraine this week, the Europa Press news agency reported on Wednesday, citing military sources.

The tanks will first arrive in Poland, from where they will be redirected to Ukraine, the sources said.

Madrid is preparing four more tanks for transfer to Kiev, which could happen within the next few weeks, the news agency added.

Earlier this month, the Spanish Defense Ministry said Madrid would transfer six Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks to Ukraine in late April.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.