Six States Sue US Postal Service To Prevent Proposed Trump Changes - Filing

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:26 PM

Six States Sue US Postal Service to Prevent Proposed Trump Changes - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Six US states have filed a lawsuit against the Postal Services over changes ahead of the November national and presidential elections, according to legal documents field in the Eastern District Court of Pennsylvania on Friday.

"This lawsuit challenges defendants' unlawful actions designed to undermine the effective operation of the United States Postal Service (USPS) and impede the efforts of the plaintiff states to conduct free and fair elections," the lawsuit from the attorney-generals of Pennsylvania, California, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts and North Carolina said.

The city government of the District of Columbia also joined the lawsuit, according to the filing.

"[T]he States challenge several of USPS's recent operational and policy changes, some implemented by USPS for the stated purpose of reducing the agency's operating costs, but which have led to significant delays in mail delivery across the country," the lawsuit said.

The changes include prohibiting late or extra trips by postal workers that are often necessary to keep the mail moving forward in the mailstream, the lawsuit added.

Millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail this year because of fears of being potentially infected with the novel coronavirus if they vote in-person.

President Donald Trump has said that the US Postal Service has been failing for decades and the planned reforms were meant to save it billions of Dollars. Trump also said that mail-in ballots pose a risk of widespread fraud, citing the botched New York congressional Primary race as an example.

Under criticism by Democrats, US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced a temporary pause in operational changes in the Postal Service.

More Stories From World

