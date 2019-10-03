Six Students, Two Teachers Abducted From School in Northwestern Nigeria - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Armed men abducted six students and two teachers from a private secondary school in the Nigerian northwestern state of Kaduna, local police said on Thursday.

"Some armed men gained entry into the Engravers College, a Boarding secondary school in a remote area near Kakau Daji village in Chikun L.G.A and took away two staff of the college and six female students to unknown destination," police spokesman Yakubu Abubakar Sabo said in a statement, as quoted by the Daily Post newspaper.

Sabo stated that a number of specialized police units had been mobilized for search.

The police also called on all owners of private schools in the country to immediately contact police stations and promptly report suspicious persons appearing near schools in order to prevent possible abductions.

No organization has yet claimed responsibility for the abduction.

For more than a decade, the Boko Haram militant group has been leading a violent warfare, which includes terror attacks and abductions, seeking to eliminate the Western system of education and establish Sharia law in Nigeria. In 2015, the group pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia). In addition to Nigeria, it is confronted by the governments of Cameroon, Chad and Niger.