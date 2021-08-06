Six Suspects Arrested Over Wildfires in Southern Turkey - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Turkish police arrested six people suspected of forest arson in southern Turkey, the Cumhuriyet newspaper reported on Friday.

The newspaper said that four men were arrested on Monday with incendiary bottles while they were trying to hide after setting fire in Milas in the Mugla province. Locals were trying to lynch them when the police officers took the suspects away from the enraged crowd. One was later released on his own recognizance.

On Tuesday, in Mugla's tourist favorite Bodrum district, three people were arrested after they threw cigarette butts out of their moving car, causing a forest fire.

Severe wildfires have been raging in southern Turkey for 10 days, with 8 people dead and 864 injured. About 200 forest fires have been brought under control, while 12 more are still burning in five of the country's southern provinces, including resort provinces of Antalya and Mugla, according to the Turkish Forestry Department.