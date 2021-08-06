UrduPoint.com

Six Suspects Arrested Over Wildfires In Southern Turkey - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Six Suspects Arrested Over Wildfires in Southern Turkey - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Turkish police arrested six people suspected of forest arson in southern Turkey, the Cumhuriyet newspaper reported on Friday.

The newspaper said that four men were arrested on Monday with incendiary bottles while they were trying to hide after setting fire in Milas in the Mugla province. Locals were trying to lynch them when the police officers took the suspects away from the enraged crowd. One was later released on his own recognizance.

On Tuesday, in Mugla's tourist favorite Bodrum district, three people were arrested after they threw cigarette butts out of their moving car, causing a forest fire.

Severe wildfires have been raging in southern Turkey for 10 days, with 8 people dead and 864 injured. About 200 forest fires have been brought under control, while 12 more are still burning in five of the country's southern provinces, including resort provinces of Antalya and Mugla, according to the Turkish Forestry Department.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Turkey Car Mugla Antalya From

Recent Stories

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ..

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates COVID-19 green list

1 hour ago
 Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Cen ..

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in Turkmeni ..

1 hour ago
 49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

2 hours ago
 Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors ..

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors awaiting U.S. job data

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.