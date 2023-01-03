UrduPoint.com

Six Syrian Soldiers Killed In Israeli Air Strikes - Russian Reconciliation Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023

Six Syrian Soldiers Killed in Israeli Air Strikes - Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Six Syrian soldiers were killed and three others were wounded when Israeli Air Force planes delivered air strikes from the area of the Golan Heights, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"On January 2, from 2 a.m. to 02:06 a.m. (midnight GMT), four Israeli Air Force F-16 aircraft, from the area of the Golan Heights, without entering Syrian airspace, attacked military facilities at Duvali and Blay airfields near Damascus with guided missiles," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

"As a result of the Israeli strike, six Syrian servicemen were killed and three others wounded," he said.

