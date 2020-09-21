Six Taliban, 2 Afghan Army Soldiers Killed in Clash in Northeast Afghanistan

A clash between the Taliban and the Afghan army soldiers in Afghanistan's Kunduz city last night has resulted in eight military fatalities and four civilian casualties, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) A clash between the Taliban and the Afghan army soldiers in Afghanistan's Kunduz city last night has resulted in eight military fatalities and four civilian casualties, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

The clash began at around 9 p.m.

Kabul time (16:00 GMT) on Sunday as the Taliban attacked an army base in the Zakhelo area of Kunduz, with the hostilities continuing for over three hours.

Six fighters were killed on the Taliban's part and two soldiers on the Afghan army's part.

Local residents told Sputnik that four civilians had sustained injuries as a result of the clash.