Six Taliban Bomb Planters Die in Explosions in Afghanistan - Armed Forces

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Six Taliban insurgents have died in two separate blasts in the provinces of Paktia and Paktika after the roadside bombs they attempted to plant exploded, the 203rd 'Tandar' (Thunder) Corps of the Afghan National Army said on Saturday.

"Late last night, Taliban insurgents attempted to plant a roadside bomb in the Ghunzi area of Paktia province's Ahmed Khel district. The bomb exploded on them, killing the four bomb planters," the Thunder Corps wrote in a statement.

A similar incident also took place in the Khoshamand district of Paktika province after the roadside bomb Taliban insurgents sought to plant exploded.

Two militants died and another suffered injuries, the Thunder Corps said.

The Taliban continues to target Afghan armed forces and civilians with bomb blasts despite signing a peace deal with the United States back in February.

The agreement was intended to pave the way for the beginning of peace talks between the militant group and the government in Kabul, although these have yet to commence, as a result of disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners by both parties.