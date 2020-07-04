UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Taliban Bomb Planters Die In Explosions In Afghanistan - Armed Forces

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

Six Taliban Bomb Planters Die in Explosions in Afghanistan - Armed Forces

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Six Taliban insurgents have died in two separate blasts in the provinces of Paktia and Paktika after the roadside bombs they attempted to plant exploded, the 203rd 'Tandar' (Thunder) Corps of the Afghan National Army said on Saturday.

"Late last night, Taliban insurgents attempted to plant a roadside bomb in the Ghunzi area of Paktia province's Ahmed Khel district. The bomb exploded on them, killing the four bomb planters," the Thunder Corps wrote in a statement.

A similar incident also took place in the Khoshamand district of Paktika province after the roadside bomb Taliban insurgents sought to plant exploded.

Two militants died and another suffered injuries, the Thunder Corps said.

The Taliban continues to target Afghan armed forces and civilians with bomb blasts despite signing a peace deal with the United States back in February.

The agreement was intended to pave the way for the beginning of peace talks between the militant group and the government in Kabul, although these have yet to commence, as a result of disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners by both parties.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants Army Died United States February Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP conducts over 54,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

11 hours ago

UAE citizens and residents are now able to travel

11 hours ago

Russian Arms Giant Almaz-Antey's MH17 Materials Sh ..

11 hours ago

Turkish minister in Libya for defence cooperation ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.