Six Taliban Fighters Killed in Attack on Afghan Security Forces - Interior Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Six Taliban militants were killed in an attack on Afghan security forces in the south of the country, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

"Six Taliban terrorists were killed; three others were injured in clashes with Afghan police. Terrorists attacked police checkpoints in the Garmsir district, Helmand Province," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that the Afghan Special Forces had killed at least eight Taliban fighters and destroyed a training center used to prepare bomb attacks located in Logar province in the east of the country.

The attack in Helmand came amid the Taliban's negotiations with the United States. The movement has been in talks with Washington hoping to secure the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. In exchange, the United States would like to have guarantees that Afghanistan would not be used as safe haven by terrorists.