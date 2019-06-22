Six Taliban Fighters Killed in Security Operations in Southwestern Afghanistan - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) At least six Taliban militants were killed and four detained in separate operations carried out by the Afghan Special Forces in the country's southwest, local media reported on Friday.

Two Taliban fighters were killed during a raid in Bala Boluk district of Farah province, sources said, as cited by the Khaama Press news Agency. About 1,000 Pounds of Hashish and a cache of weapons were destroyed during the operation.

A separate operation in Nimroz province resulted in the deaths of four Taliban fighters and the detention of four others.

Taliban fighters have a relatively huge presence in the southwest of the country where they often attack police, special forces and civilians.

Conflict-struck Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants, as well as groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.

In the meantime, Pakistan is scheduled to host a meeting on the Afghan peace process on Saturday, with senior Afghan officials expected to take part. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, presidential candidate Hanif Atmar and other politicians, including second deputy chief executive Mohammad Mohaqiq and First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum, were also reportedly invited to participate in the meeting. It is not yet clear if Taliban members would attend the Saturday meeting.