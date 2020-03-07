UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Taliban Members Killed, 10 Injured In Clashes With Police In Eastern Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 09:28 PM

Six Taliban Members Killed, 10 Injured in Clashes With Police in Eastern Afghanistan

Six Taliban members have been killed and 10 others injured in clashes with local police officers in Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman, the Afghan government army's eastern division, known as the 201 Selab Corps, said on Saturday in a statement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Six Taliban members have been killed and 10 others injured in clashes with local police officers in Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman, the Afghan government army's eastern division, known as the 201 Selab Corps, said on Saturday in a statement.

"Taliban militants attacked a local police post in Alishang district of Laghman province yesterday, due to the clash between Taliban and local police officers, 6 Taliban members were killed and 10 others were injured," the statement read.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation.

The government has struggled to contain the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades.

Last Saturday, the Taliban and Washington signed a peace deal that stipulated, among other things, a withdrawal of foreign troops from the Afghan territory in exchange for guarantees that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists. Despite the signing of the agreement, the Taliban said earlier this week that it would further attack the Afghan forces in the wake of Kabul's refusal to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Militants Army Police Exchange Washington Post From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Government to facilitate film, cinema industry: Dr ..

2 minutes ago

Dacoits kill two passersby during robbery in I-9 I ..

2 minutes ago

Poor education, health system in province reflects ..

2 minutes ago

WHO chief calls for private sector to boost global ..

14 minutes ago

Russia to Rely More on Biometric Data to Identify ..

14 minutes ago

At Least 9 Hurt in Blast Near Pakistani Border Wit ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.