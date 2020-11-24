UrduPoint.com
Six Taliban Members Killed, 4 Injured In Airstrike In Northern Afghanistan - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:41 PM

Six Taliban Members Killed, 4 Injured in Airstrike in Northern Afghanistan - Military

Six Taliban militants have been killed and four others sustained injuries in an Afghan Air Force strike in the northern Balkh province, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Six Taliban militants have been killed and four others sustained injuries in an Afghan Air Force strike in the northern Balkh province, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the military, it struck the militants in the Zari district on Monday, when "they were planning to attack ANDSF positions.

"

Though Kabul and the Taliban launched peace talks in Qatar in September, this has not led to a reduction in violence. In contrast, the country has since witnessed fierce clashes between the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and the radical movement in a number of provinces.

More Stories From World

