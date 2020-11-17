UrduPoint.com
Six Taliban Militants Killed, 3 Injured In Southern Afghanistan - Military

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Six Taliban Militants Killed, 3 Injured in Southern Afghanistan - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Six Taliban insurgents have been killed and three others wounded in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province, Khwaja Yahya Alawi, a spokesman for the 205th Atal Corps of the Afghan National Army, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Last night, the Taliban attacked a security checkpoint in the Shamalzai district, then a clash started between them and six Taliban [were] killed and three others injured," the spokesman said.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the alleged incident.

The Afghan government has been facing off against Taliban militants, who have previously seized considerable ground in the countryside and mounted an assault on the country's major cities. Meanwhile, the inter-Afghan talks are taking place in Qatar's capital, Doha. If successful, they may pave a way to political settlement after almost two decades of violent conflict in the country.

