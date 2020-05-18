Six Taliban Militants Killed, Five Injured in Clash With Afghan Forces in Kandahar - Army

Six members of the Taliban militant group were killed and five others injured, as they staged an attack on Afghan forces in the southern Kandahar province, the Afghan National Army said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Six members of the Taliban militant group were killed and five others injured, as they staged an attack on Afghan forces in the southern Kandahar province, the Afghan National Army said on Monday.

"Taliban insurgents attacked Afghan forces in the Anjargi area of Shah Walikot district yesterday, and in response Afghan forces [killed] 6 Taliban and wounded five others," the 207th corps said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Afghan forces have also confiscated a motorcycle belonging to the Taliban.

The Taliban have not provided any comment on the matter so far.