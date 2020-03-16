UrduPoint.com
Six Taliban Militants Killed In Clashes With Afghan Army In Farah Province - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:06 PM

Six Taliban militants have been killed in clashes with the Afghan National Army in the western province of Farah after a car bomb attack was thwarted, an army press officer told the TOLOnews broadcaster

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Six Taliban militants have been killed in clashes with the Afghan National Army in the western province of Farah after a car bomb attack was thwarted, an army press officer told the TOLOnews broadcaster.

According to Hashmatullah Ahmadi, press officer of the Afghan National Army's 2nd Brigade, Taliban militants attempted a car bomb attack on an army checkpoint in the Shamal Gah region of the province on Sunday evening.

Ahmadi stated that six Taliban militants were killed in the ensuing fighting, while no casualties were reported by the army after the incident.

Armed clashes continue in Afghanistan despite the signing of a peace deal between the US and Taliban on February 29 that guaranteed the withdrawal of US troops from the country, in exchange for the militant organization's agreement to enter into talks with the Afghan government.

The Taliban also must ensure that the country does not become a safe haven for terrorists.

Intra-Afghan talks were scheduled to start on March 10, but have been delayed due to Afghanistan's electoral crisis and disagreements between both parties. The Taliban has demanded the release of up to 5,000 members from Afghan prisons before talks commence. President Ashraf Ghani has announced that prisoners will be released gradually, contingent on the success of the intra-Afghan negotiations, which has drawn criticism from the Taliban.

