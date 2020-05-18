UrduPoint.com
Six Taliban Militants Killed In Clashes With Government Forces In Eastern Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 02:50 PM

Clashes between Afghan's security forces and the Taliban movement in the eastern Paktia province have left six of the radical group's militants dead, the National Army's 203rd Thunder Corps said in a statement on Monday, adding that there were injuries on both sides

"Six Taliban members, including Pakistanis, were killed and two others were wounded in the clashes," the statement read.

Two Afghan soldiers were also injured during the conflict, which lasted more than two hours in Paktia's Jani Khel district, according to the military.

In a separate incident, five Taliban members died after a mine they were planting exploded in the western Farah province.

"A group of Taliban militants wanted to plant a mine on the main road in the Qala-i-Kah district of the province yesterday [Sunday] afternoon, which exploded and killed five Taliban members," the National Army's 207th Zafar Corps said in a statement.

The Taliban have not yet commented on either event.

