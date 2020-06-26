UrduPoint.com
Six Taliban Militants Killed In Shootout With Afghan Forces In Country's East - Military

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:55 PM

Six Taliban Militants Killed in Shootout With Afghan Forces in Country's East - Military

Six Taliban militants, including Pakistani nationals, have been killed and five others were injured in a shootout with Afghan security forces in the Aryob Zazi and Lija Mangal districts of the eastern Paktia province, the 203rd 'Tandar' (Thunder) Corps of the Afghan National Army said on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Six Taliban militants, including Pakistani nationals, have been killed and five others were injured in a shootout with Afghan security forces in the Aryob Zazi and Lija Mangal districts of the eastern Paktia province, the 203rd 'Tandar' (Thunder) Corps of the Afghan National Army said on Friday.

"Four insurgents were killed in a retaliatory fight with Afghan forces in the Aryob Zazi district late yesterday," the military said in a statement.

It added that another shootout between the Taliban and the security forces took place in the Lija Mangal district on Thursday night.

"Two militants, including a Pakistani militant, were killed and five others were injured in the clash," the statement said.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the conflict.

