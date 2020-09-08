Six Taliban Prisoners Moved to Doha to Conclude Exchange Between Kabul, Taliban - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Six members of the Taliban were transferred from Afghan prisons to Qatar to complete the prisoner exchange between the movement and the Kabul administration, a credible source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The Taliban and the Afghan government have not yet confirmed that the prisoners have been moved to Doha.

Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik that the movement was waiting for the Afghan government to release remaining prisoners so that the two sides could start peace talks. The Taliban has requested the Kabul administration to free 5,000 prisoners overall. Nonetheless, the Afghan government had so far refused to free six remaining Taliban prisoners after objections by France and Australia ” the two Western countries have voiced concerns over the freeing of the Taliban members, who are suspected of attacking their citizens.

According to the source, foreign countries have agreed to the release of six Taliban prisoners under certain conditions and after secret negotiations.

The source also noted that the Afghan government has already released many prisoners who were involved in killing foreign soldiers.

If the Afghan government will free six Taliban prisoners, then all preconditions for the launch of the intra-Afghan talks will be met, as envisioned by a February US-Taliban peace deal.

The source said that the remaining prisoners were Mohammad Daud, Akbar Khan, Abdul Sabur, Naqibullah, Sayed Rasool and Hikmatullah. The source mentioned that Daud, a former police officer, killed six foreign soldiers who insulted him during prayer.