Six Teenagers To Be Tried In France In 2020 School Teacher Murder Case - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Six Teenagers to Be Tried in France in 2020 School Teacher Murder Case - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Fourteen people, including six teenagers, will be tried in France in the case concerning the murder of Paris school teacher Samuel Paty in October 2020, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Tuesday, citing the prosecutor's office.

Abdoullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Muslim refugee from Chechnya, beheaded Paty on October 16, 2020, in a Paris suburb Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. He was shot dead by the police minutes later. Prior to the murder, the teacher showed his civics class six front pages of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine depicting the Islamic prophet Muhammad, to prompt a discussion on the freedom of expression.

Two of Anzorov's full-aged friends will be prosecuted as accomplices, since they both were with the perpetrator when he bought the cleaver, and one of them escorted him to the crime scene, the broadcaster said. Six adults will be reportedly prosecuted for conspiracy to prepare the crime.

Five teenagers aged from 14 to 15 will be tried by a juvenile court for conspiracy to prepare acts of violence and could receive five years in prison or more, the broadcaster added.

The sixth teenager, a girl, will be tried for defamation, BFMTV said. 

