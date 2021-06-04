UrduPoint.com
Six Teens Killed In Fire At Egypt Detention Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:04 PM

Cairo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Six teenage girls were killed and 19 others injured in a fire at a juvenile detention centre in the Egyptian capital, officials said Friday.

The blaze broke out late Thursday at the building in Al-Marg district on Cairo's northeastern outskirts, a security official told AFP.

The head of the facility, which houses around 200 girls aged between 14 and 17, was immediately detained, the official said, without elaborating.

The fire, reportedly confined to one wing of the detention facility, was brought under control by civil defence workers.

Prosecutors opened an investigation into the cause of the fire by questioning survivors, a judicial source said.

The remains of those who died were handed over to their families.

